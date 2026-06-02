UBA Engages Ghana Gold Board to Deepen Strategic Partnership

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has pledged support for Ghana’s gold sector, with a high level delegation meeting Ghana Gold Board leadership to explore partnerships across the gold value chain.

The bank’s Executive Director for Digital Banking, Emmanuel Lamptey, and Group Executive for Treasury and Financial Institutions, Samuel Ocheho, led the team that met the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

Talks focused on how UBA’s pan-African network, digital banking platforms, treasury services and value-chain financing could support gold aggregators, exporters and other players as Ghana formalises its gold trading industry.

Lamptey said partnerships between banks and strategic sectors remain central to sustainable growth and economic transformation. He pointed to UBA’s regional footprint and digital tools as a platform for serving stakeholders across the gold ecosystem.

“Ghana’s gold sector presents significant opportunities for value creation and financial inclusion,” he said.

Ocheho stressed that structured financing and efficient treasury management would strengthen the evolving sector, adding that transparent trade systems and accessible financing matter for aggregators and exporters operating within it.

Gyamfi welcomed the engagement and underscored the value of private sector collaboration in advancing reforms. He described gold as one of Ghana’s most strategic assets and said GoldBod’s reforms aim to build a transparent, formalised and globally competitive sector that boosts foreign exchange earnings.

The meeting forms part of wider efforts to deepen ties between financial institutions and key sectors of the economy to drive investment, trade and digital transformation. UBA continues to position itself as a leading pan-African lender serving governments, businesses and small enterprises across the continent.