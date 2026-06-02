Push Grows for Ghanaian-Owned Tarkwa Mine Consortium

A growing campaign led by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) wants Ghana to reject Gold Fields’ renewal of the Tarkwa mine lease and place the asset under Ghanaian ownership when it expires in April 2027.

At a press conference in Accra on May 13, 2026, former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, former Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye and IEA board chairman Dr. Charles Mensah argued that decades of foreign-led mining have delivered limited benefit to host communities. Gold Fields has applied to extend the lease by at least 20 years.

Akuffo maintained that Ghana already has the engineers, geologists and managers to run large operations, citing local firms such as Engineers and Planners (E&P), Rocksure International and Heath Goldfields. Supporters of a Ghanaian-led consortium say it could keep more profit at home, back domestic suppliers, create jobs and build indigenous expertise in large-scale mining.

The proposal faces stiff pushback. The Ghana Chamber of Mines has rejected the IEA position as economically risky and harmful to investor confidence, urging that decisions rest on engineering and commercial realities rather than sentiment.

Mining analysts add that the business is heavily capital intensive, demanding billions in financing, advanced technology and access to global markets. Even the largest miners depend on external funding and international partnerships. They warn that a takeover driven by nationalism alone, without commercial grounding, could expose the mine to financial, operational and governance risk.

Others caution that shutting out foreign investors could unsettle international markets while Ghana still leans on foreign direct investment to fund growth and industrial projects.

The debate leaves policymakers weighing how to widen local ownership of strategic assets without denting investor confidence or operational efficiency.