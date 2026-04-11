Three Legal Fault Lines That Could Shield Ofori-Atta From Extradition

Three separate legal developments, each significant on its own, are converging in ways that may complicate Ghana’s efforts to secure the return of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to face criminal proceedings at home.

The first is the constitutional challenge now before the Supreme Court. In the case of Adamtey v. Attorney-General, Suit No. J1/3/2026, a private legal practitioner is asking the court to declare that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has been exercising prosecutorial powers it does not constitutionally possess. At the heart of the case is Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests all prosecutorial authority in the Attorney-General. What has made the case remarkable is the Attorney-General’s own response: rather than defending the OSP’s statutory design, his office filed submissions on April 8, 2026, that substantially align with the plaintiff’s position, arguing that Parliament acted beyond its powers when it enacted the OSP Act, 2017 (Act 959), and that the OSP cannot prosecute without explicit authorisation from the Attorney-General. The OSP, notably, was barred by the Supreme Court on January 27, 2026, from joining the case to defend its own mandate.

The second development involves the Interpol Red Notice that was issued in connection with Ofori-Atta. That notice was withdrawn following a review that found it may have conflicted with Interpol’s rules on political neutrality. Under those rules, the organisation does not engage with requests that bear a predominantly political character. The fact that the notice was assessed as potentially tainted by political considerations is a matter of international record.

The third strand is a principle embedded in Ghana’s domestic law. Section 4 of Ghana’s Extradition Act prohibits the extradition of any person where the offence in question is of a political nature, or where a surrender request is made with a view to punishing the person on political grounds. Ofori-Atta’s legal team has consistently argued that the proceedings against him are politically motivated, a framing that gains additional weight when considered alongside the Interpol withdrawal.

Taken individually, each of these developments has significance. Taken together, they may amount to a converging legal argument: that the institution bringing the charges against Ofori-Atta is itself under constitutional challenge, that an international body has flagged the process as potentially political, and that domestic extradition law provides explicit protection against politically motivated surrender requests.

It is too early to forecast outcomes. Extradition proceedings apply their own legal standards and courts will assess evidence, the nature of the charges, and the applicable treaty framework independently. Ofori-Atta was released from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention by judicial order on April 7, 2026, and is scheduled to reappear in court on April 27 for ongoing proceedings. The OSP’s 78 criminal charges against him remain active. Whether the convergence of these three legal fault lines is enough to prevent extradition is a question that will ultimately be answered in a courtroom. But the architecture of a defence is taking shape.