Ghana, UK Sign £215 Million Growth Partnership

Ghana and the United Kingdom signed a three-year Growth Partnership worth up to £215 million in London on Monday, targeting investment, jobs and infrastructure across several priority sectors.

President John Dramani Mahama sealed the agreement during his official visit to the British capital, where he also opened the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026. The framework runs from 2026 to 2028 and prioritises private sector growth, trade, industrial development and skills training.

The deal arrives as Ghana works to accelerate its recovery, draw foreign capital and establish itself as a regional hub for manufacturing, logistics and green growth after years of fiscal strain and debt restructuring.

A £101 million maritime investment anchors the package. The Takoradi Floating Dock Project, known as ShipRite, will build the first commercial scale ship repair and dry docking facility in the Gulf of Guinea and create up to 430 direct jobs. The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) is developing the project with backing from a consortium that includes the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG).

The partnership also funds a £5 million Green Project Preparation Facility to help developers turn climate proposals into bankable projects. Hosted by Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSD Africa) alongside the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), the facility aims to unlock up to £180 million in infrastructure investment over three years.

UK based forestry firm Mere Plantations announced an £85 million reforestation fund expected to list on the London Stock Exchange’s Private Markets platform. Built with Ghana’s Forestry Commission, the fund will finance carbon credit projects, restore degraded land and create rural jobs.

On technology, the UK committed £6 million to science collaboration, including support for Ghana’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Further commitments include a £9 million forest restoration programme in the Oti Region and a £4 million healthcare skills partnership delivering clinical engineering training.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, said the deal would deliver visible benefits.

“This Growth Partnership is about real change people can see and feel,” he said.

The agreement coincides with the fifth anniversary of the UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement. Bilateral trade between the two countries has reached roughly £1.6 billion, up 12.5 percent since 2024, while the British International Investment (BII) portfolio in Ghana stands at about £140 million.