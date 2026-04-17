The Mitch Brothers gift their mother with her dream home

The gift stands as a celebration–a monument to love, sacrifice, dedication, and a childhood dream now fully realized.

This week, popular Snapchat sensations Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch, turned a childhood dream into reality. The influencer duo surprised their mother, Paulina Gyabeng, aka Porna, with a breathtaking ultra-modern 10-bedroom mansion, a gesture that lit up social media in praise and admiration.

Unlike typical celebrity gifting spectacles, this moment felt special–like a poetic reckoning of their family’s journey–because of its backstory. “Many years ago, our mother traded her comfort to secure us a better future,” the brothers shared. “She gave up her 5-bedroom family home to give us the best education she could offer. Today, that sacrifice has come full circle, and we offer her a home twice as big.”

The brothers unveiled the home on social media, pairing the reveal with a powerful caption that echoed their gratitude: “THE HONOR OF A MOTHER Now, @Smile4mation is giving 10 families a safe and stable place to stay. Because everyone deserves a home #smile4mation #mitchbrothers #ForOurMother”.

In a world where success is often self-celebratory, the Mitch Brothers flip the script. Staying true to their recent undertakings under Smile4mation–their community-based philanthropic initiative focused on giving back to everyday people through acts of kindness, they remind us that behind every triumph is someone who gave everything to make it possible. And sometimes, the most profound way to say “thank you” is to double it and give it back.

Beyond this milestone, the Mitch Brothers are extending their impact through their foundation, Smile4mation, an initiative committed to supporting overlooked individuals within communities, particularly women and children whose sacrifices often go unrecognized.

As part of this celebration, Smile4mation is launching a housing intervention project aimed at relocating 10 vulnerable families from the streets into safe and comfortable homes. “Our goal has always been bigger than us. This moment is about turning gratitude into action and using our platform to uplift others who deserve a chance,” the Mitch Brothers stated.