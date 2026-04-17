Accra Mayor Conducts Surprise Inspections, Commends Staff

The Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, on Thursday, April 16, conducted unannounced visits to selected sub-metropolitan offices within the Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District to assess punctuality, staff presence and general compliance with official duties.

The exercise, which formed part of efforts to strengthen supervision and improve service delivery within the Assembly, saw the Mayor interacting with staff and management of the various offices.

At the Okaikoi South Sub-Metro, Mr Allotey commended the Sub-Metro Director, Mad. Mercy Odoi, for her diligence, commitment and effective leadership, describing her performance as exemplary.

He urged other Sub-Metro Directors within the Assembly to emulate her work ethic to help position the Accra Metropolitan Assembly as one of the best-performing local authorities in the country.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, the Mayor expressed satisfaction with the level of punctuality and dedication exhibited by staff.

“I am particularly impressed to have met almost all staff at post, actively engaged in their duties even in the absence of direct supervision. This is the kind of professionalism we want to encourage across all our sub-metros,” he stated.

Mr Allotey noted that such unannounced visits would be sustained to ensure that public servants remained committed to their responsibilities and adhered to the standards expected of them.

As part of the exercise, the Mayor also inspected ongoing construction projects within the metropolis to verify whether developers had secured the requisite building permits from the Assembly.

He cautioned developers against flouting building regulations, stressing that strict enforcement measures would be applied to ensure orderly development within the city.

“We are determined to enforce compliance with building regulations. Every structure must have the necessary permits to ensure safety and proper planning within the metropolis,” he emphasised.

In a related development, the Mayor visited a broken storm drain at the South Industrial Area, where repair works are currently ongoing, as part of measures to mitigate flooding ahead of the rainy season.

He used the opportunity to assess the progress of work and reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to addressing drainage challenges across the capital.

“We cannot stop flooding without draining and desilting our drains. It is a critical exercise that must be undertaken with urgency and consistency,” he said.

Mr Allotey further assured residents that the Assembly would prioritise the rehabilitation of damaged drainage systems before the onset of the rains.

“We will fix any broken drain in the metropolis before the rains begin,” he stressed.

The Mayor underscored the importance of proactive planning and maintenance of drainage infrastructure, noting that such measures were essential to safeguarding lives, property and economic activities in the city.

The inspection tour forms part of a broader strategy by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to improve administrative efficiency, enforce regulations and enhance urban resilience, particularly in the face of recurring flooding challenges.

Residents and stakeholders have been encouraged to support the Assembly’s efforts by complying with sanitation and building regulations, as well as contributing to the maintenance of public infrastructure.

By Kingsley Asiedu