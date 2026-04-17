RCee joins Apple Music’s Up Next, spotlighting Ghana’s new wave of Highlife and Afrobeats

Apple Music today announces Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife artist RCee as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

“I am deeply inspired and genuinely excited to see this new wave of highlife receiving recognition on a global stage,” RCee tells Apple Music. “Being selected as Apple’s Up Next artist for Ghana is not just a personal milestone – it’s a symbol of what’s possible for an entire generation. I hope this moment encourages young creatives to believe in the scale of their vision, to stay authentic, and to keep pushing boundaries. The future of this sound is expansive, and we are only just getting started. Every record will carry more truth, more feeling, and more purpose. I am focused on creating music that lasts, not just music that trends.”

Born Austin Antwi Boakye and raised in Bremang, Kumasi, RCee is part of a new generation of artists redefining Ghana’s contemporary sound. Now based in Accra, his music sits at the intersection of Afrobeats, Highlife and Afro-fusion, blending soulful melodies with a calm, emotionally resonant delivery that has quickly become his signature.

His debut EP, “How Did We Get Here?,” marked a breakthrough moment, weaving together themes of love, growth, gratitude and ambition into a cohesive body of work. Tracks such as ‘Knees & Bend,’ ‘Amazing’ and ‘Blessings’ resonated widely, establishing RCee as an artist capable of creating music that feels both intimate and widely relatable.

Building on that momentum, RCee has continued to shape his own lane with follow-up releases including ‘Agenda,’ ‘Atiaa,’ and ‘Knees & Bend II’ featuring Joey B. Drawing inspiration from Ghana’s rich musical heritage while remaining fully aligned with the contemporary African soundscape, he represents a new wave of artists who are intentional, versatile and focused on longevity.

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana, RCee will be featured on Apple Music’s Up Next playlist https://apple.co/3eITdJd. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre-agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee and Tems.