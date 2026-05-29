Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after crash

Former England winger Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a Lamborghini crashed into barriers on the M3 in Hampshire, police say.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called shortly before 9am on Thursday, May 28, to reports that the car had collided with barriers on the southbound carriageway near the Minley Interchange. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The driver, described by police as a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported,” police said.

Sterling, who now plays for Dutch club Feyenoord, joined the Eredivisie side as a free agent in February. He came through Queens Park Rangers’ academy before signing for Liverpool as a teenager in 2010, then moved to Manchester City in 2015, where he won four Premier League titles and several other domestic honours. He later had spells at Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has earned 82 caps for England, scoring 20 goals.

Representatives for Sterling and Feyenoord had not commented publicly at the time of reporting.