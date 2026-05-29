Trump says Hormuz blockade to be lifted

United States President Donald Trump says the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will be lifted under a proposed agreement with Iran, as he weighs a final decision on the deal at the White House.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump set out terms he described as part of a possible accord between Washington and Tehran. They include Iran agreeing never to acquire a nuclear weapon and the immediate reopening of the strait to unrestricted, toll-free shipping in both directions.

Trump said all sea mines in the area would be cleared, claiming US forces had already destroyed several with underwater minesweepers and that Iran would remove any that remained. He added that vessels stranded by the blockade, which took effect on April 13, could begin heading home.

“Ships caught in the Strait… may start the process of heading home,” he wrote.

Trump said he was heading to the Situation Room to make a final determination on the deal, which reportedly also touches on sanctions relief, humanitarian aid, and frozen Iranian assets, though he indicated no money would change hands for now.

Iranian pushback was swift. The state-linked Fars News Agency, citing unnamed officials, disputed Trump’s account, calling it a mix of accurate and false claims. The agency said there was no clause requiring toll-free passage and that Iran intended to reopen the strait on its own terms, including possible inspection and security arrangements. It also rejected Trump’s claim that Iran was destroying nuclear material.

Analysts and former officials cautioned that the proposal remains unsigned. Reports describe it as a framework that would extend the existing ceasefire by 60 days while fresh talks continue over Iran’s nuclear programme, rather than a finalised settlement.