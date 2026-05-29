Mahama says transformation must reach households

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana’s economic transformation must show up in people’s daily lives, insisting that policy be measured by its effect on households rather than economic statistics alone.

Speaking at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, the President said the goal of economic management is to turn growth into better livelihoods, more jobs, and improved welfare. He warned that macroeconomic gains lose meaning unless they ease cost-of-living pressures and widen access to opportunity.

Mahama reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with the private sector as a central driver of transformation, describing sustained investment, industrial expansion, and enterprise growth as essential to inclusive development. The state’s job, he said, is to maintain a stable and enabling environment, while businesses drive productivity and innovation.

He argued that development should be judged by its real-world effects on household incomes, employment, and access to essential services, calling that the key to restoring public confidence in economic management and keeping growth both inclusive and sustainable.

When firms are supported to expand and operate efficiently, the President added, job creation accelerates and national prosperity becomes more attainable, underscoring the value of stronger public-private partnerships.

In recognition of his commitment to deepening cooperation between government and industry, Mahama was appointed Patron of the Ghana CEO Summit. The event, held under a theme centred on accelerating Ghana’s transformation through leadership, technology, and industrialisation, gathered top executives, investors, and policymakers.