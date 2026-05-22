Siribeatz and AD DJ Blend AfroHouse and Emotion on ‘Money Dance’ EP

Ghanaian producer Siribeatz and DJ AD DJ come together on their collaborative EP “Money Dance”, a carefully crafted 3-step project that merges AfroHouse rhythms with electronic textures to create a deeply immersive listening experience.

Far from a conventional dance release, Money Dance was shaped through personal reflection, emotional release, and a shared passion for African sonic identity. Built in FL Studio, the EP is designed with intention at every layer — allowing melodies to unfold first before the percussion fully enters, creating a gradual, almost hypnotic build that guides the listener through each moment.

The project’s strength lies in its structure. Rather than relying on repetition alone, each track evolves subtly, revealing new rhythmic patterns, melodic shifts, and synth details with every listen. The production embraces a philosophy rooted in continuous discovery, echoing traditional African musical approaches where sound is meant to expand over time rather than remain static.

Beyond its technical design, Money Dance carries a clear emotional vision. It is presented as a sonic space for release, joy, and manifestation — a reminder of movement, abundance, and mental clarity. The artists describe it as music that resets energy, encourages celebration, and aligns listeners with a mindset of growth and possibility.

Blending Afro-electronic innovation with spiritual undertones and dancefloor appeal, Money Dance positions Siribeatz and AD DJ as forward-thinking creators pushing African electronic music into a more expressive and intentional future.