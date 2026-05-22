Much-Awaited Arrival of 100 New Metro Mass Buses Finally Here

The much-awaited commissioning and deployment of 100 newly acquired buses to the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) to augment its fleet is finally here.

On Friday, the transport ministry, led by Joseph Bukari Nikpe and her deputy, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, will commission and hand over the buses to the MMTL at the MMTL headquarters in Accra.

The buses will be officially inaugurated by the vice president, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

After the commissioning and handing over, commuters across the country, especially in Accra and its surrounding districts, Kumasi, Tema, and other big cities are expected to heave a sigh of relief.

The rollout is described as a bold step towards resetting Ghana’s struggling public transport system.

The initiative is expected to ease transport challenges for thousands of commuters along major routes such as Kasoa, Amasaman, Pokuase, Madina, Adenta, Dodowa and Tema, as well as key corridors in the Ashanti, Central, Western and Eastern regions.

These areas have long experienced delays, overcrowding and limited fleet availability.

The 29-seater Isuzu Geyushi buses, imported from Egypt, form part of a broader government plan to procure 300 buses to strengthen both urban transport systems and underserved rural routes across the country.

The Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, spearheaded the arrangement and acquisition of the buses on behalf of the Transport Ministry and the government of Ghana.

Madam Affo-Toffey went to Egypt to engage the manufacturers and ensure they arrived safely to commute on Ghanaian roads.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana