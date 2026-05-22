Coastal water transport initiative aligned with national transport policy goals

The government is to develop a coastal water transport system along the coast in line with the national transport policy objective to promote alternative sustainable mass transportation systems.

The solicitation processes are almost completed for the selection of a consultation to undertake a feasibility study for the project.

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, announced this at the 7th edition of the Africa Ports Forum 2026 held in Accra.

The forum was part of the government’s vision for developing Ghana’s ports and the maritime sector.

The deputy minister said, ‘When we look out at the Gulf of Guinea, we do not just see water; we see the lifeblood of our national economy.’ Over 90% of Ghana’s international trade moves by sea, making Ghana’s ports not merely transit points but the critical gateways through which our national transformation and resetting are being realised.”

Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, said, “Today, under the leadership of His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, the government of Ghana’s vision for the maritime sector is clear, bold, and unambiguous, which is to position Ghana as the leading, most efficient, secure, and sustainable maritime logistics hub in West Africa.”

She said, “To achieve this, we are driving a comprehensive agenda centred on structural modernisation, cost reduction, robust security, and the sustainable harnessing of the resources and growth of our Blue Economy.”

“Our vision began and is anchored on the development of crucial infrastructure that matches the demands of modern global shipping. Indeed, only in November last year, H.E. the President commissioned the first two phases of the $1.5 billion Tema Port Expansion Project, a monumental milestone which was achieved through a strategic partnership between the Meridian Port Services (MPS) and the GPHA,” she added.

Madam Affo-Toffey explained that “Through this partnership, we have created one of the most advanced deep-water berths in sub-Saharan Africa.” This expansion has reduced vessel turnaround times and increased container throughput at the Tema Port.

24-hour economy

The deputy minister said, “A key anchor of the government’s resetting agenda is the 24-Hour Economy Policy, and in keeping with the policy, the Port Authority has fully rolled out a 24-hour operational model.”

“Since trade does not sleep, neither should our gateways. The Takoradi Port is equally being developed to position it as the premier oil and gas services hub and a major bulk cargo terminal, ensuring that our natural resource exports are handled with world-class efficiency.”

She added that “there is no gainsaying that Ghana’s maritime vision extends far beyond our deep-water seaports.”

“We are building an integrated network that connects our coastlines, our inland markets, and our landlocked neighbours. We are therefore happy to highlight that through yet another partnership with the private sector, we are inching close to a structured rollout of coastal marine transport service linking Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria,” she said.

The MP added that “in order to fully leverage the economic potential of our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the government intended to develop a coastal water transport system along the coast of our country.

Boankra inland port expansion

Madam Affo-Toffey said, “The government is committed to expediting the completion of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) Project Kumasi.

“This project, when completed, will serve as an economic catalyst, bringing port services closer to northern Ghana and cementing an enviable reputation as the natural transit corridor for Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, which we proudly host right here in Accra.”

She said, ‘As a major maritime hub within the West African sub-region, we are leaving no stone unturned in digitalising our ports. While the deployment of cutting-edge systems such as our ongoing implementations and transitioning to advanced AI-driven customs and risk-assessment platforms can occasionally face teething challenges, I wish to reassure industry players that we are actively engaging GUTA, freight forwarders, and clearing agents to address all implementation challenges.’ It is only through this that we can develop a robust system. We will ensure that technology serves as a bridge to eliminate corruption and speed up clearance, not an obstacle to legitimate business.”

“A thriving maritime sector is impossible without security and environmental stewardship. In the area of maritime security, I am happy to state that Ghana has achieved 100% compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. We have upgraded our Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) to an extended capacity of 200 nautical miles, allowing over-the-horizon monitoring. To curb incursions and protect our local fishermen, the Ghana Maritime Authority is fully deploying personnel and resources, including rescue and patrol boats, for operations on the inland waterways,” she explained.

Madam Affo-Toffey said, “In alignment with World Maritime standards and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 13 and 14), Ghana is actively moving toward green shipping corridors. We are tightening regulations against marine plastic pollution and exploring investments in cleaner, alternative fuels to ensure our maritime growth does not come at the cost of our marine ecosystems.”