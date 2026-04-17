Mayekoo brings safe water to more than 500 Pupils at Vakpo E.P. Primary School

More than 500 pupils at Vakpo E.P. Primary School now have access to safe, reliable water following the successful drilling of a 100-meter borehole and the installation of a 450-gallon polytank. Completed on April 10, 2026, the project addresses a long-standing need at the school and marks an important step toward improving health, hygiene, and learning conditions for students and staff.

This project was made possible in large part by the generosity of the Jaques family of Baltimore, Maryland, whose contribution covered 65% of the total cost. The remaining funds were provided by Mayekoo and other individual donors, with Twellium Industrial Company, producers of Verna Mineral Water, contributing refreshments in support of the initiative.

Before the intervention, pupils and staff faced ongoing challenges accessing clean water for drinking and sanitation. The new borehole now provides a dependable water source for daily school activities, including drinking, handwashing, and maintaining basic hygiene standards.

The occasion was attended by community and institutional stakeholders, including the Representative of the Chief, Togui Zikpitor; the District Pastor and his wife; the School Head; the Presbytery and elders of E.P. Church Kpogyi; staff and volunteers of Mayekoo; and representatives of Twellium Industrial Company.

“This borehole is an investment in the health, education, and dignity of every child at this school,” said Robert Mills-Lamptey. “When students no longer have to worry about something as basic as access to water, they are better able to focus, learn, and thrive. Its long-term impact will depend on the community’s commitment to protect and sustain it for the generations of students who will come after them.”

A representative of Twellium Industrial Company added, “Clean water is not a luxury; it is a necessity. We are proud to support an initiative that will make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of these students.”

The project reflects Mayekoo’s continued commitment to addressing essential community needs through practical, locally grounded interventions that create lasting impact. By improving access to safe water at Vakpo E.P. Primary School, the initiative supports not only better health and hygiene but also a stronger learning environment for more than 500 children.

About Mayekoo

Mayekoo is a U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity that raises funds and helps deliver projects with vetted local nonprofit partners. By combining donations with skilled volunteers and professionals, Mayekoo works to build lasting local capacity across Africa.

About Twellium Industrial Company

Twellium Industrial Company is a Ghana-based beverage manufacturer known for producing a range of non-alcoholic drinks, including its flagship product, Verna Mineral Water. The company is committed to delivering quality products while supporting community development initiatives across Ghana.