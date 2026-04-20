Purp Kulture Sets the Tone with Purp Sessions Debut Featuring Reespect

Creative platform Purp Kulture has officially unveiled Purp Sessions, a new live performance series dedicated to spotlighting raw artistry, intentional sound, and immersive musical experiences.

Marking its debut, the series opens with a striking performance from Reespect, who sets the tone with a delivery rooted in authenticity, musical precision, and refined visual storytelling. The session introduces the core vision behind Purp Sessions—capturing music in its purest and most unfiltered form.

The performance was brought to life through a close-knit creative collaboration, recorded at Beezle Studios and visually directed by Wemimo. The result is a seamless blend of clean, immersive visuals and rich, live instrumentation.

Backed by a full band, Reespect’s set is elevated by the contributions of drummer Chuks Osifo, guitarist Emmanuel Igwe, keyboardist Kelechi Obioha, and bassist Elubode Sinmiloluwa, each adding depth and texture to the live arrangement.

Released on April 14, 2026, via YouTube, the debut of Purp Sessions signals a new chapter for Purp Kulture as it positions itself as both a platform for emerging and established talent and a cultural archive for contemporary music moments.

With this launch, Purp Kulture is not just presenting performances—it is building a space where sound, storytelling, and visual identity converge, offering audiences a deeper connection to the artistry behind the music.