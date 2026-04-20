Top Companies and Individuals Honoured at 2026 Ghana Industry Leadership Awards

The 2026 Ghana Industry Leadership Awards have been held at the Accra Marriott Hotel, bringing together leading institutions, industry players, and policymakers to celebrate excellence across key sectors of the economy.

The prestigious event recognised individuals and organisations that have set outstanding benchmarks in innovation, leadership, and performance across various industries.

Held under the theme, “Empowering industries, building the nation,” the ceremony underscored the role of industry in driving Ghana’s economic transformation and national development.

The National Treasurer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ceazer Kabuttey, described the awards as a powerful celebration of excellence, innovation, and resilience within Ghana’s business landscape.

He highlighted the private sector as the backbone of national development, stressing its critical contribution to growth across manufacturing, agribusiness, technology, and the creative economy.

The Regional Treasurer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M. A. Sadat, noted that a new economic era is emerging, driven by young entrepreneurs, digital platforms, and innovation reshaping competitiveness. He stressed that sustainable transformation requires strong collaboration between established corporations and emerging enterprises.

The Nigeria High Commissioner, Olonijolu Olufemi, emphasised that Africa’s progress depends on deeper regional cooperation and a shared economic vision rather than fragmented national efforts.

He called for the removal of trade barriers, stronger cross-border investments, and policies that empower African businesses to scale across the continent.

The event honoured outstanding organisations and individuals across categories including innovation, customer service, corporate leadership, manufacturing, and public sector excellence. Award recipients expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed their commitment to raising industry standards.

The Ghana Industry Leadership Awards continues to position itself as a premier platform for promoting excellence, innovation, and sustainability across Ghana’s industrial landscape.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Mr. Kofi Amoako-Attah (Sim Group of Companies Limited)

– Exemplary Entrepreneur of the Year

COMPANIES

Pergola Creations

– Outstanding Architectural Finishing Service Company of the Year

B5 Plus Group Limited

– Industry Excellence Award (Steel Manufacturing)

Grow Construction

– Construction and Engineering Company of the Year

Atwima Kwanwoma Community Bank PLC

– Innovative Rural Bank of the Year

Polytank Ghana Limited

– Water Storage Systems Manufacturer of the Year

DPS International Ghana

– Innovative Educational Institution of the Year

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans

– Outstanding Customer Service Award (Financial Services)

Amenfiman Rural Bank PLC

– Industry Excellence Award (Rural Banking)

Hotjobs Africa

– Human Resource Management Company of the Year

Alpha TND Limited

– Power Sector Excellence Award (Manufacturing and EPC)

Regulus Investment and Financial Services Ghana Limited

– Industry Excellence Award (Financial Brokerage)

Regimanuel Concrete Products Ltd

– Concrete Products Company of the Year

KAD Manufacturing Ltd

-Outstanding Apparel & Textile Manufacturing Company of the Year