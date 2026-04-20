Côte d’Ivoire Ambassador Pledges Support to the Pan-African Regal Influence Summit (PARIS)

His Excellency Amb. Assielou Félix Tanon, Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire in Ghana, has reaffirmed his strong support for the Pan-African Regal Influence Summit initiative, an impactful platform spearheaded by the KRIF Foundation to drive transformative leadership and continental collaboration.

The Ambassador made these remarks during a courtesy visit by a high-level delegation from the KRIF Foundation to the Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire in Ghana. The delegation, led by Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of the Foundation, was received warmly as part of the Foundation’s ongoing post-summit stakeholder engagement efforts aimed at deepening partnerships and advancing the implementation of key resolutions from the summit.

In his presentation, Rev. Kennedy Okosun highlighted the vision and strategic intent behind the Pan-African Regal Influence Summit. He described it as a forward-looking platform designed to mobilize, connect, and inspire leaders and individuals of influence across sectors to leverage their positions for meaningful societal transformation. He further emphasized the importance of fostering stronger inter-African collaboration through shared responsibility, innovation, and sustained engagement.

Rev. Okosun also briefed the Ambassador on a series of high-level engagements undertaken with stakeholders across the diplomatic, business, and civil society spheres. These engagements, he noted, are geared toward ensuring broad-based ownership and practical implementation of the summit’s action-oriented communiqué.

Responding to the presentation, Ambassador Tanon described the initiative as timely and aligned with the aspirations of the African continent. He expressed profound appreciation to the KRIF Foundation for championing a cause that seeks to translate visionary dialogue into measurable impact. He underscored the urgent need for Africa to move beyond rhetoric to concrete, coordinated action that delivers tangible development outcomes for its people.

The Ambassador, who was elegantly attired in his signature Executive Fugu — now widely regarded as a symbol of cultural pride and diplomatic camaraderie — also emphasized the importance of strengthening unity among African nations. He highlighted trade, language, and cultural exchange as key pillars for fostering deeper integration and mutual prosperity. Furthermore, he stressed the indispensable role of women and youth in driving sustainable development, calling for their active inclusion at every stage of policy formulation and implementation.

As a mark of commitment, Ambassador Tanon, together with members of his team including Mrs. Konadu and Ms. Olivia Sokouri, received copies of the official summit report and adopted communiqué. He pledged the readiness of his office to support the initiative and collaborate with the KRIF Foundation in advancing its objectives.

The engagement marks another significant step in strengthening diplomatic and institutional partnerships toward a shared vision of a more integrated, prosperous, and influential Africa.