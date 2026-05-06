Princess Burland launches Diya Impact Foundation with “Know Your Numbers” initiative

In a time where many only seek medical attention when symptoms become unavoidable, Ghanaian entrepreneur and public figure Princess Burland is shifting the narrative from reaction to prevention. With the official launch of the Diya Impact Foundation, Princess Burland introduces “Know Your Numbers”, a health-focused initiative aimed at making basic medical screening accessible, visible, and culturally urgent.

Scheduled for the 16th of May at Nyamekye Traffic light Junction the initiative will provide free BMI checks, hepatitis B testing, blood screenings, and other essential health assessments to the public. In addition, individuals without health insurance will receive free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration, addressing one of the most overlooked barriers to consistent healthcare access.

But beyond the services, the campaign carries a deeper message. “We’ve normalized guessing when it comes to our health,” Princess Burland explains. “People don’t know their numbers their blood levels, their risks, their status until something goes wrong. ‘Know Your Numbers’ is about changing that culture completely.” In many communities, routine health checks are often postponed due to cost, fear, or lack of awareness. The Diya Impact Foundation seeks to confront this directly not only by removing financial barriers, but by reframing health awareness as an essential part of everyday life rather than an emergency response.

To encourage participation and create a welcoming environment, the initiative is supported by Pizzaman-Chickenman, offering complimentary meals for attendees a thoughtful integration of community, care, and accessibility.

However, this launch is not a one-off activation. It signals the beginning of a broader vision. The Diya Impact Foundation is built on a dual mission: improving access to healthcare while empowering individuals economically through business support and mentorship. For Princess Burland, these two pillars are inseparable. “Health and financial stability go hand in hand. You can’t truly build or grow when your health is uncertain. And you can’t sustain good health without stability. This foundation is about addressing both.”

As African entrepreneurs increasingly move toward purpose-driven impact, Princess Burland’s approach reflects a more intentional evolution one where influence is not just measured by visibility, but by real, on-the-ground change. With “Know Your Numbers,” she is not just hosting a health screening. She is starting a conversation one that challenges people to pay attention, take action early, and prioritize their wellbeing without delay.

Because in the end, the message is simple, but urgent: Know your numbers before they define your future.