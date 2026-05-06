PRESEC Gets Massive Upgrade as Ofori Sarpong Unveils Modern Student Facility

by Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

Business magnate and Chief Executive Officer of Special Group of Companies, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has commissioned a 600 bed ultra modern dormitory at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, as part of activities marking his 60th birthday celebration.

The facility, named “Ofori Sarpong House,” was unveiled at a ceremony organised by the PRESEC Old Boys’ Association, drawing dignitaries, alumni, students, and education stakeholders to celebrate what has been described as a landmark legacy project.

Speaking at the commissioning, Dr. Ofori Sarpong who is also the President of Ɔdadeɛ global President and Board Chairman of PRESEC described the moment as “deeply humbling, fulfilling, and meaningful,” noting that the project represents his gratitude to the institution that shaped his life.

He recounted his journey as a student admitted in 1988, highlighting how PRESEC transformed him from a quiet and introverted individual into a confident and purpose driven person.

“This school did not just educate me; it built me,” he said, adding that the values of discipline, resilience, friendship, and purpose continue to guide him through life.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong explained that as he approached his 60th birthday, he reflected on a meaningful way to celebrate the milestone and chose to invest in a project that would benefit future generations.

“True celebration is not in what we receive, but in what we give,” he stated, noting that the 600 bed facility is a symbol of gratitude, responsibility, and belief in the power of education.

The new dormitory is expected to significantly ease congestion at the school and improve student living conditions, thereby creating a more conducive environment for academic excellence.

He revealed that student population growth over the years has placed pressure on existing facilities, making the intervention both timely and necessary.

The business leader commended individuals and teams who played key roles in the execution of the project, including members of the Ɔdadeɛ fraternity, project supervisors, architects, and staff of Special Investments.

He further noted that other alumni have initiated similar projects, including residential facilities for teachers, describing the collective efforts as a strong sign of unity and commitment within the PRESEC community.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong expressed confidence that the dormitory will serve generations of students and inspire a sustained culture of giving and7 excellence among old students.

“This is my gift, but more importantly, it is our legacy,” he said.

The commissioning of “Ofori Sarpong House” forms part of broader celebrations marking his 60th birthday, with many describing the gesture as a significant contribution to education and youth development in Ghana.

Addressing current students, Vice President of the PRESEC Old Boys’ Association, Ɔdadeɛ Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, urged them to take good care of the facility and uphold the values of the school.

“Honour it with your scholarship. Honour it with the kind of character that makes a nation proud,” she advised, encouraging them to use the facility as a space to nurture dreams, build friendships, and strengthen discipline.

She also called on fellow alumni to contribute in diverse ways toward the development of the school, stressing that giving back does not always require grand gestures but a willingness to support the institution.

She described Dr. Ofori Sarpong as a leader who leads with heart, citing his long standing contributions to the school and its alumni.

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong has created jobs, touched countless lives, and supported both the alumni and the school in many quiet but impactful ways. She highlighted several projects undertaken by the businessman over the years, including the construction of an astroturf facility completed even before he assumed office as Global President, which has since become a key revenue stream for the association.

She also cited donations such as a 40 foot container for use as a cold room, renovations of the school’s boardroom and National Science and Maths Quiz room, as well as contributions toward improving student facilities, including the Achimota House common room.

On his part, the Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, praised Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong for his significant contribution to education and described the facility as a “monumental footprint” that will help ease the school’s accommodation challenges while enhancing academic life on campus.

He commended Dr. Ofori Sarpong for giving back to the school he attended, noting that the gesture reflects a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to national development.

The Minister emphasised that providing decent student accommodation should be a shared responsibility between government and stakeholders, stressing that partnerships of this nature are essential for improving Ghana’s educational infrastructure.

Hon. Iddrisu also used the occasion to assure the private sector of the government’s commitment to improving the business environment under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama. According to him, a thriving private sector plays a critical role in job creation and national development.

He added that when private businesses succeed, the country benefits through employment and development projects such as the 600 bed ultra modern dormitory.

The Minister revealed that the government will reciprocate Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s gesture with significant infrastructure investments at PRESEC. He disclosed that through the GETFund, the government will construct a 5,000 seat assembly hall, a two storey boys’ dormitory, a 24 unit classroom block, and a modern sanitation facility between 2027 and 2028.