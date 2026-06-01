Nations FC Make History with Maiden MTN FA Cup Triumph

Nations FC capped a memorable MTN FA Cup campaign with their first-ever title after edging Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties in a dramatic final at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

The victory not only handed Nations FC the coveted trophy but also secured a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, offering a silver lining to a season that ended with the club’s relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

After an enthralling contest finished 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time, Nations FC held their nerve in the penalty shootout to emerge champions and claim the GH¢80,000 winner’s purse, together with an additional GH¢100,000 to aid their preparations for continental competition.

The final lived up to expectations as both sides produced moments of quality and determination in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Nations FC struck first in the 31st minute when Joseph Effah rose to head home from close range and put his side ahead.

Dreams FC responded just before the interval through Abdul Razak Salifu, whose towering header in the 47th minute restored parity and marked his sixth goal of the competition.

The second half was a more tactical affair as both teams became increasingly cautious, wary of conceding a potentially decisive goal.

Nations FC came closest to breaking the deadlock through Brandon Antwi Sarpong, who delivered an impressive performance but was unable to convert the opportunities that came his way.

Despite several substitutions and tactical adjustments from both benches, neither side could find a winner in regulation time, forcing the game into extra time.

With fatigue setting in, chances became scarce during the additional 30 minutes as midfield battles dominated proceedings.

The destiny of the trophy was eventually settled from the penalty spot, where Nations FC converted five of their six kicks. Michael Abrokwa was the only player to miss for the eventual champions

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Dreams FC’s hopes were dashed when Suraj Seidu and Chris Yaovi failed to convert their spot-kicks, allowing Nations FC to celebrate a famous triumph.

While the club will compete outside the top flight next season, the FA Cup success provides a remarkable ending to a challenging campaign and ensures a return to the continental stage.

Brandon Antwi Sarpong’s outstanding display earned him the Most Valuable Player award after another influential performance in the competition.

Captain Razak Simpson lifted the giant trophy amid jubilant scenes as Nations FC players, officials and supporters celebrated a historic achievement that will forever be remembered in the club’s history.