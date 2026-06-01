Speaker Bagbin Endorses Ishmael Junourgh’s European Tour to Promote African Storytelling

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has joined a list of prominent personalities supporting Ghanaian author and cultural historian Ishmael A. Junourgh as he prepares for a European book tour in the Netherlands aimed at promoting African literature, history and indigenous storytelling traditions.

The tour is expected to provide a platform for the celebrated writer to engage with readers, academics, members of the African diaspora and cultural institutions across the Netherlands, while showcasing Ghanaian and African narratives on the international stage. European book tours have increasingly become important avenues for authors to participate in book readings, cultural exchanges, literary discussions and academic engagements with international audiences.

Currently a graduate student at the Institute of African Studies, Ishmael A. Junourgh holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with a journalism specialization from the African University College of Communications.

Widely known for drawing inspiration from African oral traditions, Junourgh often describes himself as a reincarnation of his griot ancestors, Kisabla Gyedu Juru Buburwu and Buburwu Diatah. He has built a reputation for preserving African history, culture and identity through literature.

The author is renowned for his statement: “Before my great grandfather passed on, he gave me two things, a needle and a thread, symbolic of indigenous storytelling techniques, and I use these techniques as my needle and thread to knit my stories.”

Junourgh made his literary debut in 2019 with Not Forsaken: Diaries of an African Child, which gained international recognition. He followed it with Ancestors Prologue: Diaries of an African Child in 2022 and Ladimeh: Abandoned African Slave in 2024, both of which also attracted international readership.

Supporters of the tour believe the initiative will not only elevate Junourgh’s growing profile as an African author but also strengthen the global visibility of Ghanaian literature and indigenous storytelling traditions.

The Netherlands has become an important destination for literary and cultural exchanges, hosting numerous international book, arts and cultural events that attract diverse audiences from across Europe. The tour is expected to create opportunities for dialogue on African history, heritage and contemporary storytelling while fostering stronger cultural connections between Ghana and Europe.