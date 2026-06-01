Fire Service Contains Tanker Oil Spill at Ntoaso

Firefighters have contained a tanker spillage at Ntoaso on the Accra to Kumasi Highway, after a broken valve sent an estimated 50 tonnes of shea butter oil onto the road.

Personnel of the Suhum Municipal Fire Station managed the incident on Sunday, 31 May, at the Misa Fuel Station, where a DAF XF tanker had developed a leak. According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the tanker was transporting shea butter oil from Tema to Techiman when its discharge valve broke, releasing the oil onto the roadway.

Firefighters responded promptly and confirmed that no one was hurt. They applied foam concentrate to contain the spill and secure the area.

The Service said the swift intervention prevented further incidents and kept traffic moving safely, bringing the situation under control without any injuries.