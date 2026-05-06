Mystic Twins’ Kasa Preko Podcast is Ghana’s boldest spiritual forum

Ghana’s spiritual conversation is changing, and the Mystic Twins are leading the charge with the Kasa Preko Podcast.

Within months of its debut, the Kasa Preko Podcast has quickly become Ghana’s most fearless spiritual forum, captivating audiences and shaping the conversation around indigenous wisdom. Since its launch, the show has amassed thousands of subscribers on YouTube, sparking online discussions about faith, culture, and what is often considered “taboo.”

Hosted by Nana Akwasi Agyemang Panyin (McMaine) and Nana Akwasi Agyemang Kakra (McKenzie)–collectively known as the Mystic Twins–the podcast reflects a steady cultural awakening among modern audiences. Together, they peel back layers of subdued tradition, inviting an openness that feels long overdue. What emerges is a spiritually charged arena where discussions about the divine, personal growth, and the ways of our ancestors reach a depth rarely seen in Ghanaian media.

Indeed, the unfiltered conversational style of the Twins can be credited to the movement’s success. As mystics, their perspectives spark honest, transformative discussions that inspire reflection while shattering conventional narratives on the divine. Their growing reach has drawn high-profile guests eager to join the conversation. Season 1, directed by Kofi Asamoah, featured notable personalities like Kwaku Manu, Funny Face and Abass Giwa Sarki, each adding their own humor, artistry, experiences, and wisdom to the mix, setting the stage for an anticipated Season 2.

Beyond the studio, the influence of the Mystic Twins extends to Ghana’s elite. Their status as trusted spiritual guides has put them in the presence of dignitaries, musicians, and business leaders. Consequently, they have graced a series of high-profile occasions, including appearances at the Manhyia Palace, an audience with the King of Eswatini, the birthday of billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye, and gatherings attended by moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ofori Sarpong.

Despite such fame and frequent trips to the United States, Canada, and Europe, the Mystic Twins remain private about their personal lives. This discipline reflects a core principle of their philosophy. They believe true spirituality is rooted in the unseen rather than the displayed. By keeping the focus on spirituality instead of spectacle, the duo remains consistent with their message, one that is grounded in authenticity, discipline, and a purpose that continues to shape their legacy.