Moroccan Caftan Inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List

The Moroccan caftan has been inscribed on Wednesday in New Delhi on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, during the twentieth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This inscription is an international recognition of Morocco’s artistic genius and centuries-old craftsmanship, as well as the Kingdom’s ability to preserve, promote, and transmit its traditions.

It crowns the continuous efforts deployed by Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in the field of preserving and conserving Moroccan cultural heritage.

Among the wide range of Morocco’s cultural mosaic, the caftan is a keystone. Its historical value, rooted in centuries of practice, is combined with its social importance.

A symbol of identity, social cohesion, and cultural and regional diversity, the caftan is a true “total social fact,” involving the entire community in its design, production, and daily use.