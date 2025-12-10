Supreme Court Calls NAM1’s Bluff, Clears Way for Fraud Trial to Continue

Nana Appiah Mensah, the man at the center of the collapsed Menzgold scheme, has suffered another major courtroom defeat after the Supreme Court dismissed his attempt to block the continuation of his criminal trial.

The ruling marks the third time in recent months that a superior court has rejected NAM1’s efforts to avoid opening his defence. Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal had already ruled that he must proceed with his defence, rejecting what prosecutors described as a blatant attempt to “overreach the powers of the court.”

NAM1 is standing trial for multiple offences tied to the downfall of Menzgold and the financial losses suffered by thousands of customers. These charges include defrauding by false pretence, fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, and selling gold without the required licence.

After the High Court ordered him to open his defence, NAM1 appealed and simultaneously filed for a stay of proceedings—a move seen by many observers as part of a pattern of delaying tactics. The Appeals Court dismissed the stay application on May 19, 2025, prompting him to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

But the Apex Court, in a firm decision on December 10, dismissed his application outright. The justices affirmed that the trial must proceed and confirmed that none of NAM1’s arguments met the legal threshold needed to justify another delay.

For the thousands of aggrieved Menzgold customers still chasing justice years after their investments vanished, the ruling is a significant relief.

Spokesperson Frederick Forson described the decision as overdue but encouraging, calling on the High Court to move swiftly when the case resumes on December 16.

The Supreme Court’s decision tightens the net around NAM1, removing yet another avenue of delay and increasing pressure for him to finally respond to the serious charges hanging over him.