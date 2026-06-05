MTN Showcases Ad Platform at Digital Transformation Conference

MTN Ghana has showcased its data driven advertising platform, MTN Ads, as a tool to help businesses, especially small firms, reach customers more precisely and support the country’s digital economy.

The telco presented the platform at the maiden edition of its Digital Transformation Conference in Accra. MTN Ads gives marketers access to customer insights and behavioural data, and draws on mobility and location data to help brands decide where, when and how to reach defined audience segments through channels such as SMS, display and audio.

Chief Digital Officer Ibrahim Misto said the platform is helping businesses grow, compete and create value while supporting entrepreneurship and productivity across the economy. “MTN Ads is a tool available to brands, agencies, and businesses across Ghana,” he said.

Kelvin Ashie, manager for digital commercialisation, said the data led approach helps firms make better decisions, cut wasted spend and improve returns on marketing investment, which he framed as important for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the wider digital economy.

The platform leans on MTN’s subscriber base, the largest in Ghana’s mobile market, to sort audiences into segments ranging from new subscribers and frequent travellers to value conscious consumers. MTN, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange as Scancom PLC, has been repositioning itself from a traditional telecom operator into a data and platform business.

Because the service relies on subscriber location and behavioural data to target messages, it sits in a space where data privacy and consent are growing concerns for regulators and consumers as such tools become more common.

MTN said the conference, which brought together marketers and technology professionals, forms part of its push to deepen digital adoption and build a more connected economy.