Trust the Seller, Not the Advert, Fraud Expert Warns

Sophisticated online fraudsters are building fake digital identities and bogus social media stores that slip past standard checks, a fraud expert has warned, urging shoppers to verify sellers before paying.

Dr. Diederick van Thiel, chief executive of Dutch artificial intelligence firm AdviceRobo, said criminals increasingly combine temporary phone numbers, email addresses, social media profiles and professional looking online shops to pass verification. The firm’s data shows the combined use of throwaway phone numbers and email addresses by fraudsters rose 50 percent between March and December 2025.

He said fake stores on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok have become a common tool. A fraudster registers a domain, adds a business email and phone line, builds social profiles and runs adverts, then collects payments before disappearing. Warning signs, he said, include very large discounts, a shop that exists only through advertising, vague contact details, reviews found only on the seller’s own site, pressure to pay quickly, and payment details that do not match the seller’s name.

His core advice for consumers is blunt. “Trust the seller, not the advert,” he said, urging shoppers to treat a social media advert as an introduction rather than proof, and to check reviews off the platform, how long a website has existed, and whether payment details match the business name.

Van Thiel argued that traditional Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, which confirm only whether a person or business exists, no longer suffice, because fraudsters can satisfy them with synthetic identities. Banks and fintechs, he said, should move to real time behavioural analysis and digital footprint checks, assessing how long an email has been active, whether a phone number behaves oddly, and whether an applicant is tied to known fraud networks.

Small and medium enterprise (SME) lenders are especially exposed, he added, because business lending is fast and digital, and business fraud often blends real, temporary and synthetic elements. He urged them to look beyond formal registration and to combine fraud and credit risk signals.

The threat is global, and van Thiel said developing markets, including across Africa, may be more exposed as rapid digital adoption outpaces identity infrastructure and credit records. The same techniques seen in Europe are emerging on the continent, he said, though many institutions there are investing in fraud prevention and analytics. Citing Gartner, he noted that fraud and identity theft now rank among the top operational risks for financial institutions worldwide.