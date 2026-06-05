Alternative Medicine Practitioners Rally for Unity at Conference

Close to 200 practitioners from Ghana’s alternative medicine sector have called for greater unity and clearer regulation at the first national conference of their umbrella body in Accra.

The 1st National Conference of the Ghana Alternative Medical Practitioners Association (GAMPA), held at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church on June 4, drew representatives from naturopathy, homeopathy, chiropractic, herbal medicine and other Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) disciplines. Speakers stressed the need for professional standards, public education and engagement with regulators and policymakers.

The chairman, Dr. E.N. Mensah, gave a keynote on the history of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) in Ghana. Drawing on his experience in public health administration, he recalled that the Ministry of Health once considered separate legislative frameworks for traditional medicine and alternative medicine, with draft bills developed to reflect their differing philosophies, training systems and regulatory needs.

He said policymakers had recognised that the two sectors, while both contributing to healthcare, required distinct treatment, and urged practitioners to keep pushing for policies that support professional growth while protecting patients and public confidence.

The conference also drew goodwill messages from the traditional medicine sector. Representing the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM), Okogye Abibiduro Nana Obiri praised the event as a landmark for the industry and called for closer cooperation between traditional and alternative medicine practitioners to strengthen advocacy and grow indigenous and complementary healthcare.

Alternative medicine remains largely unregulated in Ghana and is treated separately from traditional medicine, which falls under the Traditional Medicine Practice Act. The sector has taken some steps toward formalisation, including the Traditional Medicine Practice Council’s first naturopathy licensing examinations in 2025.

Participants described the gathering as a step toward a stronger, united voice for CAM, pledging to advance the sector through education, research, ethical practice and dialogue with policymakers.