MTN Ghana Set to Host Digital Transformation Conference for Ghanaian Marketers

MTN Ghana is set to host a Digital Transformation Conference aimed at equipping marketers, business leaders, and digital strategists with practical tools to navigate the fast-changing digital economy and drive business growth through technology and innovation.

The conference, themed “Embracing Digital Transformation for Marketing Excellence,” will bring together chief marketing officers, brand managers, entrepreneurs, agency executives, media planners, and technology experts to discuss how artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital platforms are reshaping modern marketing and customer engagement.

The event, scheduled for May 13, 2026, forms part of MTN Ghana’s broader commitment to advancing Ghana’s digital transformation agenda and strengthening the country’s marketing and innovation ecosystem.

According to MTN Ghana, Ghana’s marketing landscape is undergoing a major transformation as businesses increasingly rely on artificial intelligence, digital platforms and data-driven strategies to connect with consumers, deliver personalised experiences and achieve measurable business growth.

“Digital transformation is not just an IT conversation. For marketers, it is the most important strategic conversation happening right now,” the company stated ahead of the conference.

MTN Ghana noted that while Ghanaian consumers have rapidly embraced digital lifestyles through mobile money services, social media engagement, e-commerce and personalised online experiences, many businesses are still struggling to adapt to changing customer expectations.

“The marketer who hasn’t caught up is not just behind; they are invisible to the very customer they are trying to reach,” the company stated.

The telecommunications giant said its position at the centre of Ghana’s digital infrastructure gives it unique insight into changing consumer behaviour and emerging digital trends, adding that there remains a growing disconnect between how consumers engage digitally and how some brands continue to market their products and services.

“Consumers are ahead. Many marketing strategies are not,” MTN Ghana stated, stressing that organisations that quickly embrace customer-focused and data-driven strategies are more likely to remain competitive and dominate their industries.

The company further observed that although many businesses have adopted some level of digital presence, several still rely mainly on social media activity and occasional online campaigns without fully integrating data analytics, automation and personalised customer engagement into their marketing operations.

MTN Ghana said the conference would focus on practical and actionable solutions rather than theoretical discussions, with participants expected to gain firsthand insights from industry experts and organisations already implementing successful digital transformation strategies.

Attendees will also explore emerging digital trends, real-life case studies and innovative marketing approaches designed to improve customer engagement, brand visibility and overall business performance.

Artificial intelligence is expected to feature prominently at the conference, with MTN Ghana describing AI as a powerful tool that can help marketers better understand consumer behaviour, improve audience targeting and deliver personalised experiences at scale.

“AI is already inside the tools marketers use every day, often without realising it. This is not a future conversation. It is a now conversation,” the company stated.

While acknowledging concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, MTN Ghana encouraged marketers and businesses to embrace the technology and learn how to use it effectively to remain relevant in an increasingly digital marketplace.

“The brands that fall behind won’t be the ones that got AI wrong at first. They will be the ones that never tried,” MTN Ghana added.

The company also highlighted Ghana’s growing digital potential, citing increasing mobile penetration, a youthful tech-savvy population and a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem as key factors positioning the country for accelerated digital and marketing transformation.

MTN Ghana reiterated its commitment to driving the country’s digital future, saying the conference reflects its vision of leading the delivery of “a bold new digital world.”