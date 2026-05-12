East Legon Entrepreneur Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng Nabbed for Sexual Abuse of Women in Cybercrime Crackdown

An Accra-based entrepreneur, Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over allegations of sexual abuse of women and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images online.

The 36-year-old suspect, who resides at East Legon in Accra, was picked up on May 6, 2026, during a joint intelligence-led operation involving the Cyber Crime Unit and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Briefing the media on Tuesday, May 12, the CID Director-General, Lydia Yaako Donkor, disclosed that preliminary investigations suggest the suspect operated a Telegram platform known as “VIP Sleep Fetish 2025,” where explicit content was allegedly shared.

According to Commissioner Donkor, the suspect is believed to have used substances such as alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, to sedate unsuspecting women. He allegedly sexually abused the victims, recorded the acts, and distributed the videos online without their consent.

Further investigations indicate that Boateng allegedly targeted victims at nightclubs, where he is said to have drugged and abused them before sharing the content on digital platforms.

During the arrest operation, police retrieved several items, including two iPhones, a feature phone, a memory card, a Seagate external hard drive, a MacBook laptop, an iSafe device, and empty sachets suspected to have contained alprazolam and midazolam.

The Ghana Police Service stated that all electronic devices have been secured for forensic analysis, while the sachets will be forwarded to the Food and Drugs Authority for examination to determine their contents.

Commissioner Donkor confirmed that the suspect has since been arraigned before court, with investigations still ongoing.

The Police Service reiterated its commitment to tackling cyber-enabled sexual exploitation and urged members of the public to report similar incidents to the appropriate authorities.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: 00233244 259 564