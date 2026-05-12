Apple Music Announces Xlimkid as May’s Featured Artist for Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Africa spotlights Ghanaian rapper and melodic storyteller Xlimkid this month as its latest playlist cover star, highlighting his single“LIFE OF ECSTASY”, taken from his debut EP Life On The Edge (L.O.T.E).

Blending melodic rap, trap, soul and highlife influences, the track sees Xlimkid reflect on perseverance, ambition and emotional resilience through introspective lyricism and atmospheric production.

Rooted in personal experience, “LIFE OF ECSTASY” explores the tension between struggle and triumph, offering insight into the mindset of an artist driven by purpose and legacy. Through themes of pain, self-discovery and determination, the song captures the emotional realities of modern youth while reinforcing Xlimkid’s emergence as one of the most compelling voices shaping Ghana’s new generation of music

Spotlight On

Born Boakye Henry and raised in Kumasi–Esereso, Ghana, Xlimkid has steadily emerged as one of the country’s most exciting young artists, blending melodic rap with emotionally rich storytelling and genre-fluid production. At just 21 years old, he has already built significant momentum through viral moments and standout collaborations, including “Lonely Road” with O’Kenneth, which topped the Apple Music Ghana charts and earned international recognition, including a co-sign from Lil Durk.

With his debut EP Life On The Edge (L.O.T.E), Xlimkid delivers an introspective body of work shaped by themes of pain, resilience, love and self-discovery. Drawing from lived experience, the project positions him at the forefront of a new wave of Ghanaian artists redefining contemporary African Hip-Hop through vulnerability, experimentation and emotional honesty.

First To Know

“I’m truly honored and deeply grateful to be the cover star for the Rap Life Africa playlist by Apple Music,” Xlimkid tells Apple Music. “This moment means so much to me and it is a big step in my journey.”

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Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship Hip-Hop playlist, Rap Life.