MMFL launches drive to support 600 businesses

MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL) has launched a nationwide programme to support 600 micro, small, and medium enterprises with training in financial literacy, digital payments, credit readiness, and business growth.

The initiative, named “Wo Nkɔsoɔ” (Twi for “your progress”), aims to help entrepreneurs improve record-keeping, manage cash flow, build savings, and position themselves for credit, insurance, and future investment. It targets informal-sector operators, among them women-led businesses, dressmakers and tailors, hairdressers, and farmers who often run their trades with limited access to formal financial tools.

MMFL, the mobile money arm of MTN Ghana, is delivering the training in partnership with Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and Kola Market, alongside national associations representing the targeted trades. Sessions cover digital banking, fraud prevention, business formalisation, and credit readiness.

The programme launched in Kumasi and will roll out to Accra, Takoradi, and Tamale through trade-specific training sessions aimed at reaching about 600 entrepreneurs.

Charles Osei Owusu, Senior Manager for Business Development at MMFL, said many small operators have the talent and customer base to grow but still lack the financial tools to scale. He added that the company views financial inclusion as extending beyond transfers to savings, credit, insurance, and a stronger financial identity.

“This initiative is designed to bridge that gap with practical support,” he said.