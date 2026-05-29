AfDB 2025 report shows strong development results

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has released its 2025 Annual Report, pointing to another year of strong development results as it reaffirms its push for a prosperous, inclusive, and integrated Africa.

The report, issued during the Bank’s Annual Meetings in Brazzaville, notes that Africa stayed resilient in 2025 despite slower global growth, tighter financial conditions, and rising climate and debt pressures. Continental growth reached 4.2 percent, with several African economies among the fastest growing in the world.

The Bank said it approved more than $11 billion in financing in 2025 and posted a record $7.1 billion in disbursements, supporting 200 projects across 50 countries.

According to the report, those investments reached millions of people. About 1.5 million gained access to electricity, 6.9 million farmers adopted climate-resilient technologies, and 8.1 million people gained improved access to transport. Thousands of entrepreneurs, many of them women and young people, secured finance to grow their businesses.

The year also brought a leadership change, with Dr. Sidi Ould Tah taking office as the ninth president of the Bank Group. He has set out a strategic framework, the Four Cardinal Points, to speed up delivery of the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy. It prioritises unlocking Africa’s capital, strengthening financial systems, creating opportunities for young people, and investing in resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains.

In the report’s foreword, Ould Tah pointed to the work ahead. “That is the Africa we are working to build,” he wrote.

The Bank said the full report and highlights are available on its website.