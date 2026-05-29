Boxing IMC screens 150 boxers in Accra

About 150 professional boxers were registered and medically screened in Accra on Friday, May 29, 2026, as the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC) held the second phase of its mandatory health screening exercise.

The boxers gathered at the Jamestown Police Station for registration before being transported by Ayalolo buses to the La Paz Community Hospital for their tests. The exercise had originally been set for May 27 and 28 but was extended to Friday after heavy rains disrupted registration earlier in the week.

This is Part II of a programme that began in November 2025, run under the GBIMC’s extended mandate in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the National Sports Authority. All tests were fully covered by a sponsor, with businessman Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, a candidate for the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) presidency, backing the exercise.

The screening covers the mandatory protocols set by the committee’s Sub-Committee on Medical, Safety, and Anti-Doping. Boxers who registered but could not attend may report later to La Paz Community Hospital, since their bio-data has already been captured.

The committee has also built a secure digital medical records database, the first of its kind for Ghana’s professional boxers, which is being tested before being handed to the incoming GBA Executive Board.

GBIMC Coordinator Gideon Oyiadzo said the database is central to the reform drive. “Our aim is to promote professionalism and transparency in Ghanaian boxing,” he said.

The reforms follow the deaths of two boxers in 2025, which prompted a temporary suspension of professional boxing and the creation of the interim committee. The GBA holds its elective congress on June 4 at the Accra Sports Stadium.