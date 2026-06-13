MMFL Declares First Quarterly Dividend After Structural Separation

Shareholders of MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL) have approved a dividend of GH¢0.03 per share for the first quarter of 2026, marking the company’s first dividend payout since completing its structural separation from MTN Ghana.

The approval was granted at MMFL’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on June 12, 2026, where shareholders also endorsed a series of resolutions aimed at consolidating the company’s governance and operational independence.

Addressing shareholders after the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of MMFL, Shaibu Haruna, attributed the dividend declaration to the company’s strong financial performance during the first quarter of the year.

According to him, MMFL generated approximately GH¢1.7 billion in revenue between January and March 2026, representing a 28.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

“The 3 pesewas per share declared is a reflection of the company’s strong performance in the first quarter,” he said.

Mr. Haruna noted that the company had moved away from its previous practice of paying dividends on a half-year basis and would now distribute returns to shareholders every quarter.

He explained that shareholders of both MTN Ghana and MMFL would receive a combined dividend of GH¢0.06 per share for the first quarter following dividend declarations by the two companies.

Looking ahead, the CEO said MMFL would continue investing in innovation across its mobile money ecosystem while strengthening partnerships to enhance customer experience and drive growth.

He added that the company would also intensify efforts to combat digital fraud through industry collaboration, citing the recent publication of a white paper outlining emerging fraud risks and practical measures to address them.

Chairperson of MMFL, Victoria Bright, described the EGM as a significant milestone in the company’s evolution, coming barely three months after its structural separation from MTN Ghana on March 31, 2026.

She explained that the separation created the need for MMFL to hold independent shareholder meetings and secure the approvals required to operate as a standalone entity.

Mrs. Bright said shareholders approved the transition of directors from Mobile Money Limited to MobileMoney Fintech LTD, subject to regulatory clearance from the Bank of Ghana.

The approved directors include Modupe Kadri, Serigne Dioum, Adekunle Benjamin Awobodu and Antoinette Kwofie as Non-Executive Directors, Susan Yawson as Executive Director, and Bashirat Odunewu as Independent Non-Executive Director.

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young (EY) as the company’s external auditor and authorised the board to determine the auditor’s remuneration for the 2026 financial year.

In addition, shareholders approved resolutions empowering directors to declare and pay dividends for the second and third quarters of 2026.

Mrs. Bright said the meeting was convened to secure critical governance approvals necessary to support MMFL’s operations following the completion of the structural separation process.

The EGM, the first to be held by MMFL as an independent company, marked the beginning of a new chapter for the fintech firm as it seeks to strengthen corporate governance, enhance shareholder value and expand its position within Ghana’s fast-growing digital financial services sector.