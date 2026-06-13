Builsa Road Contract Enters Tenth Year as Floods Swamp Homes

Homes have flooded and hundreds have been displaced in Builsa North this week, as residents turn on their Members of Parliament over a road project now in its tenth year.

Heavy rainfall submerged a temporary roadwork diversion along the major route linking both Builsa constituencies to Navrongo and Bolgatanga, leaving commuters stranded on both sides. No contractor was on site. Across the municipality, homes flooded and properties were destroyed.

Contractors received the project in September 2016 with a completion target of March 2019. They did not break ground until January 2020, by which point that deadline had already lapsed. A new target of June 2021 followed. That date has since passed by more than five years. The site shows no evidence of active work.

Local resident Solomon Ajuidiok linked the flooding directly to incomplete drainage infrastructure. When contractors build roads properly, he said, drainage systems channel stormwater away from communities through adequately sized culverts and drains. On an unfinished road, those systems are absent or too small, and communities bear the consequences. Sandema, Ajuidiok said, has borne them every rainy season.

“Shame on all of you for putting people’s lives at risk,” Ajuidiok said, addressing both lawmakers directly.

He alleged that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North and the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Builsa North Municipal Assembly visit flood sites with token assistance to generate public attention rather than work toward lasting solutions. He also stated that past MPs had equally failed the area.

Both MPs represent constituencies served by the stalled route: Hon. James Agalga of Builsa North and Hon. Clement Abass Apaak of Builsa South, both of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Residents confronted both legislators this week, demanding accountability for what they described as years of neglect.

Neither MP, the Builsa North Municipal Assembly, nor the project contractors had responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.