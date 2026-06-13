Seven Feared Dead After Dawn Crash Near Zebilla

At least seven people were feared dead this morning after a passenger bus and a private vehicle collided on the Bolgatanga to Bawku highway near Zebilla.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 am at Saka, near Zebilla in Bawku West District, when a VVIP bus and a Toyota Sienna (registration UE 302-25) travelling in opposite directions collided on the highway.

Preliminary reports allege the Toyota Sienna’s driver fell asleep at the wheel and crossed into the oncoming lane, causing the impact. Police had not confirmed that account.

Several passengers sustained injuries. Paramedics transported them to Zebilla Government Hospital.

Dawn and early morning hours account for a disproportionate share of fatal road accidents in Ghana. The National Road Safety Authority consistently identifies driver fatigue as one of the leading causes of crashes on the country’s major highways.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service had not confirmed the reported death toll at the time of publication. VVIP had not commented on the incident.