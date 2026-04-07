Mention Wendy Shay frequently in “Artist of the Year” conversations – Black Sherif calls out

Black Sherif’s recent remarks on The Late Nite Celebrity Show lit up social media, throwing Wendy Shay’s stellar year into focus as the countdown to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026 draws closer.

As Ghana’s biggest music night fast approaches and the “Artist of the Year” race intensifies, Black Sherif’s latest comments have stirred the pot. In a recent interview with talk show host Kafui Dey, the ‘Sacrifice’ hitmaker expressed his discontent over Wendy Shay’s name being excluded from top contender conversations.

“I don’t like how people are not mentioning Wendy Shay ein name for the ‘Artist of the Year,’” he said, calling out the inadequate buzz around the singer. He also pushed for more visibility for women in Ghanaian music. He spotlighted the dancehall star as a serious frontrunner; remarks that have since sparked fresh conversations around gender representation in the music scene, with many applauding his stance as a bold show of sportsmanship.

Wendy Shay, who doesn’t need any cosigns following a standout year in music, is currently wrapping up her 3-day tour in Sierra Leone. She released a wave of well-received singles, and her fourth studio album “Ready” clocked over 50 million streams across music platforms, featuring Mavado, Olivetheboy, Phina, Bedjine, and more.

She also pulled a crowd of 100,000 to her annual “Shay Concert” back at the West Hills Mall last November before clinching “Best Female Artist in West Africa” at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in January, cementing her status as a continental heavyweight.

Is Black Sherif highlighting a systemic issue or is he deflecting pressure? What side of the aisle are you?