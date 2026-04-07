AratheJay’s ‘Talisman’ ft. Stonebwoy Hits 1 Million Views on YouTube

Ghanaian music sensation AratheJay is celebrating a major milestone as the official music video for ‘Talisman’, featuring award-winning dancehall artist Stonebwoy, surpasses one million views on YouTube—less than four weeks after its release.

The video, directed by Andy Madjitey and lifted from AratheJay’s debut album The Odyssey, has captured the attention of audiences both in Ghana and across the African music scene. Filmed at iconic Ghanaian landmarks, ‘Talisman’ blends documentary-style cinematography with Stonebwoy’s magnetic presence, creating a visually striking and culturally resonant experience.

Since its release, the track has sparked conversations about AratheJay’s arrival on the music scene, highlighting his ability to merge contemporary sounds with rich Ghanaian influences. Fans and critics alike have praised the collaboration, noting that Stonebwoy’s contribution adds a layer of depth and authenticity that elevates the track.

‘Talisman’ is now being recognized as one of the standout releases from a Ghanaian debut project in recent memory, and both AratheJay and Stonebwoy continue to generate buzz through social media and streaming platforms.

The music video is available for viewing on YouTube below