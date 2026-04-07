Paul Twum Barimah Engages TESCON In Bid To Redefine NPP’s Future

In a renewed push to regroup, rebuild, and strategically position the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for victory in the 2028 general elections, former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Hon. Paul Twum Barimah Esq., has engaged key student leaders of the party’s tertiary wing, TESCON.

The high-level meeting, held at his office, brought together TESCON Presidents from the University of Ghana, Legon, the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and the African University College of Communications (AUCC). The delegation was led by the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Coordinator.

Despite the brief nature of the engagement, Hon. Twum Barimah underscored the critical role TESCON has historically played in the NPP’s political successes, describing the student front as the “engine room” of grassroots mobilisation and ideological continuity.

He charged the young leaders to intensify their presence across campuses nationwide, urging them to roll out innovative, youth-centered programmes that will resonate with the evolving aspirations of Ghana’s student population.

“The future of our party depends significantly on your ability to connect, inspire, and mobilise the next generation,” he stated.

The former legislator further reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting TESCON initiatives, pledging both mentorship and strategic backing to strengthen their operations.

In a symbolic highlight of the visit, the TESCON delegation presented Hon. Twum Barimah with a citation of recognition, alongside a congratulatory message celebrating his recent call to the Ghana Bar—an honour he described as both humbling and deeply appreciated.

The meeting, by all indications, was marked by renewed enthusiasm and a shared vision for the future of the party. Observers say such engagements signal a deliberate effort within the NPP to re-energise its grassroots base ahead of the next electoral cycle.

With a reinvigorated youth front and growing internal mobilisation, the party appears poised to harness the dynamism of its young leaders as it charts a path toward 2028.