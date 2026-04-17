Coalition Suspends Industrial Action After Meeting Government Over Publican AI Dispute

A coalition of trader groups has temporarily suspended its planned industrial action following a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over concerns surrounding the controversial Publican AI system.

In a statement issued after the meeting on April 16, the Coalition said it had presented four key demands, including the immediate suspension of the system, full disclosure of its operational framework, a return to the previous appeals process, and clear terms of reference for a proposed multi-party committee.

According to the statement, government agreed to revert to the previous appeals system, ensuring that all appeals are addressed within a 24-hour period. Both parties also agreed to jointly develop the terms of reference for the multi-party committee intended to address concerns about the system.

However, the government declined the Coalition’s primary demand to suspend the Publican AI system. Instead, officials urged the group to channel its concerns through the committee.

On the issue of transparency, the Ministry indicated that Coalition leaders would be granted access to review aspects of the system, but stopped short of providing full disclosure on the entities involved and contractual agreements governing its implementation.

Despite these reservations, the Coalition said it had, in good faith, decided to put its industrial action on hold pending its first engagement with the committee.

“The Coalition welcomes the concession made on the appeals process. However, we remain resolute in our demand for the suspension of the Publican AI system to allow for broader stakeholder engagement,” the statement noted.

The group added that the outcome of its initial engagement with the committee would determine its next line of action.

The development comes amid growing tension between traders and authorities over the implementation of the Publican AI system, which stakeholders say has disrupted operations and raised concerns about transparency and fairness.

The Coalition reaffirmed its commitment to continued dialogue but signaled that further action remains a possibility if key concerns are not adequately addressed.