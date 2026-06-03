Local Goods Drive Most Of Ghana’s Inflation

Locally produced goods drove most of Ghana’s inflation in May, with their annual rate rising to 5.0 percent and contributing more than 92 percent of overall price pressures, official data show.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said inflation for locally produced items climbed from 4.7 percent in April, while imported inflation stayed subdued at 0.9 percent, up only slightly from 0.5 percent.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu said local goods accounted for the overwhelming share of inflation because they dominate household spending, making up more than two thirds of the consumption basket.

Given that weight, the steady rise in domestic prices translated into the bulk of the overall inflation outcome, pointing to a largely home grown source of pressure rather than imported costs.

Food, a large component of locally produced goods, remained central to the movement. Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.3 percent in May from 2.2 percent in April.

By contrast, imported goods recorded only mild price changes, suggesting that external cost pressures are currently less significant than domestic factors in shaping consumer prices.

The figures point to a clear divergence between domestic and external inflation drivers, leaving policy attention likely to stay focused on structural cost pressures within local production and distribution systems.