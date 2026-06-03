HMD And Tuboshu Launch Lifetime Equipment Cover

Heavy equipment dealer HMD and its Tuboshu brand have launched ForLife, a scheme that covers machinery breakdown costs for a machine’s entire life, at WAMPEX 2026 in Accra.

Unveiled on the opening day of the West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX) at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, ForLife can be added to a new Tuboshu machine purchase and charges a fixed hourly rate tied to the machine’s actual operating hours.

Under the scheme, the company says every breakdown is covered, mechanical and electrical, parts and labour, with operators paying only for the hours a machine works. Coverage runs for the full ownership period and transfers to a new owner on resale.

HMD described the offering as a first for the region. “No comparable solution exists anywhere in the African market today,” the company said.

The firm said unexpected breakdowns are among the costliest events an operator can face, with a single engine or hydraulic failure able to halt a project, and that ForLife is designed to make those costs predictable. Operators running several machines would receive tiered rates, with custom pricing for fleets of 25 machines or more.

ForLife sits alongside HMD’s other routes to Tuboshu machines, outright purchase, rental and rent to own. The company is demonstrating an hourly rate calculator at its stand so operators can model coverage costs for their fleets.

WAMPEX, now in its 19th edition, runs from 3 to 5 June and is expected to draw more than 6,000 professionals and over 250 exhibitors from 20 countries. It is organised by dmg events in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Mines.