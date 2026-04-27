Larissa London Rejects Claims She Got Pregnant While Davido Was Married

Larissa London, the United Kingdom-based makeup artist and mother of Dawson, one of Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido’s sons, has pushed back against online accusations that she became pregnant while the singer was already married to his wife, Chioma.

The clarification came during a Snapchat question-and-answer session on Sunday, April 26, 2026, where a follower accused her of knowingly getting involved with Davido despite his public relationship. Larissa responded directly, stating she did not get pregnant for a married man and asked the public to verify their facts, noting that Dawson was born in 2020 before Davido’s marriage to Chioma.

The session quickly became hostile, with multiple users sending personal and insulting remarks. One troll called her shameless and accused her of only gaining access to Davido because she worked as his makeup artist. She responded with characteristic bluntness, saying she had once again triggered his fanbase. In a separate exchange, she told another critic that her block list continues to grow while she remains unbothered.

Larissa also alleged, without naming anyone, that a person operating a fake social media account has been waging a campaign against her and claimed this same individual had allegedly attempted to use traditional charms against her son. She did not provide evidence for the spiritual attack claim, and it has not been independently verified.

Davido confirmed publicly in 2022 that Dawson, born in 2020, is his son. The child lives with Larissa in London, and the pair have been seen publicly together on at least two occasions, including at Davido’s sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London.