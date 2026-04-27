Meta Signs Multibillion-Dollar Deal for Amazon’s Graviton Chips

Meta Platforms has agreed to deploy Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton processors at scale in a deal that Bloomberg and Reuters reported is worth billions of dollars across multiple years, marking one of the most significant artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure agreements of 2026.

Announced on Friday, April 24, the agreement gives Meta access to tens of millions of Graviton5 central processing unit (CPU) cores, with the flexibility to expand as its AI demands grow. The deal runs for at least three years and positions Meta as one of the largest Graviton customers in the world.

The arrangement signals a meaningful shift in how major technology companies are building AI infrastructure. While graphics processing units (GPUs) remain the standard for training large AI models, both companies said the growth of agentic AI is generating surging demand for CPU-intensive work, including real-time reasoning, code generation, search, and the coordination of multi-step tasks at scale. AWS said Graviton5 processors are purpose-built for exactly these workloads.

Each Graviton5 chip carries 192 cores and a cache five times larger than its predecessor, reducing delays in how quickly cores communicate with each other by up to 33 percent. AWS noted that the system also delivers up to 25 percent better performance than the previous generation while consuming significantly less energy.

Meta head of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said diversifying compute sources had become a strategic necessity as the company scales AI across its platforms, which serve roughly 3.6 billion users daily. AWS vice president Nafea Bshara said the deal demonstrated what was possible when purpose-built silicon was combined with a full cloud AI stack.

The Graviton agreement extends a long-standing relationship between Meta and AWS. The social media giant has rented Nvidia GPUs from AWS since 2017 and built its broader compute strategy around multiple chip suppliers, including deals with AMD, Nvidia, Google, and its own in-house Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) chips developed with Broadcom. AWS did not disclose the financial terms, though multiple major news agencies confirmed the billions-of-dollars valuation.