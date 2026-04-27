Emirates A380 Gets Starlink, Delivering 2 Gbps in the Sky

Emirates has completed the first Starlink Wi-Fi installation on its Airbus A380 (A380) aircraft, bringing the world’s most powerful commercial aviation internet system to the skies aboard the world’s largest passenger jet.

The Starlink-equipped A380 returned to Dubai on Monday, April 27, 2026, after its installation and certification were completed in Newquay, United Kingdom. The upgrade replaces an ageing system that delivered less than one megabit per second of total bandwidth, replacing it with a setup capable of exceeding two gigabits per second across all cabins, a thousandfold improvement.

Emirates fitted three Starlink antennas on each A380, one more than it uses on its Boeing 777 fleet, to address the aircraft’s double-deck layout and its significantly higher passenger capacity. Additional wireless access points ensure that connectivity remains stable across both decks simultaneously. The service will be free for all passengers in every cabin class, accessible with a straightforward sign-up process.

More A380 installations are scheduled throughout 2026, with Emirates Engineering facilities in Dubai set to take over the rollout to accelerate fleet-wide deployment. The airline has already equipped 25 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with Starlink, and more than 650,000 passengers have already flown on Starlink-enabled Emirates flights.

Future enhancements planned under the programme include live television streaming over Starlink, initially on personal devices before later integration into seatback screens.

The Starlink rollout on the A380 forms part of a wider investment drive by the Dubai carrier. Emirates has fully refurbished 93 aircraft to date under one of aviation’s most ambitious retrofit programmes, with upgrades spanning Premium Economy cabins, Business Class interiors, First Class suites, and an entertainment system now offering more than 6,500 channels. In mid-2025, the airline also opened a US$8 million Centre of Hospitality Excellence to train its 25,000 cabin crew.

Emirates aims to equip its entire in-service fleet with Starlink by mid-2027.