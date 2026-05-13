KEAMO Unveils New Single “BLUE MOVIE”

South African R&B/Soul artist KEAMO returns with a captivating new release, “BLUE MOVIE” featuring Royal Animation, arriving on 22 May 2026. Wrapped in smoky textures, late-night emotion, and timeless soul influences, the single delivers a deeply immersive listening experience that blends modern alternative R&B with the warmth of classic soul music.

Built around hypnotic production and emotionally charged songwriting, “BLUE MOVIE” moves with the elegance of a dimly lit lounge performance — smooth, intimate, and undeniably magnetic. KEAMO’s vocal presence glides effortlessly across the record, pouring emotion into every lyric with a rich blues-inspired delivery that feels both nostalgic and refreshing.

The single captures the essence of liquid nostalgia, drawing listeners into a world of velvet melodies, slow-burning rhythms, and cinematic emotion. Royal Animation adds another layer of depth to the track, helping shape a soundscape that feels timeless while remaining sonically current.

With “BLUE MOVIE,” KEAMO continues to carve out a unique lane within the African R&B and soul scene, offering music that resonates beyond trends and taps into raw feeling, atmosphere, and artistry.

The release is expected to connect strongly with fans of alternative soul, contemporary R&B, neo-soul, and classic blues-inspired music, further positioning KEAMO as one of the emerging voices to watch in the genre.