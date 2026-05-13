Purple marks a new chapter for GoldBlock Party after six years in Ghana

As GoldBlock Party (GBP) marks six years of building community-driven experiences and cultural experiences in Accra, the platform is entering a new chapter with the launch of Purple – a festival experience centered around African dance music, contemporary African youth culture, creative expression, and global cultural exchange.

Developed as the next evolution of the GBP platform, Purple is designed to celebrate the culture, music, energy, and creative ecosystems shaping contemporary African youth culture, both on the continent and across the diaspora.

While rooted in Ghana through GBP’s six-year cultural presence, Purple will officially launch its first edition in Lagos before expanding into Accra for its debut Ghana edition. Additional editions are planned for Abuja, Houston, and New York City as the platform continues building connections between entertainment in and from Africa and the diaspora communities globally.

With Purple, the vision expands into a larger festival format rooted specifically in African dance music and immersive cultural experiences that merge music, food, arts, youth culture, fashion, and creative community.

“At its core, Purple is about celebrating African dance music culture in a way that feels immersive, intentional, and globally connected”, Ewurama Dadson, Project Operations Lead (Ghana) shared.

The festival will spotlight sounds currently defining dance floors across Africa and beyond, including Afrobeats, Amapiano, Gqom, 3-step, Afro House, Electronic Fusion, Ghanapiano and alternative dance sounds while creating an environment centered around movement, connection, visual storytelling, and community building. Purple Accra will debut with a lineup headlined by DJ Maphorisa alongside performances from Jazzwrld x Thukuthela, Eeque, Jnr SA, Uncool MC, Kojo Manuel, DJ Millzy, Afrolektra, Que Soundz, DJ Williamo, Michael Nichols, Accra Mayor, and Tim Jeezy. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at Underbridge Annex in East Legon.

Beyond music, Purple aims to position itself as a multidisciplinary cultural platform through collaborations across fashion, the arts, food, media, and contemporary African creative culture.

As Purple begins its rollout across multiple cities, the platform represents both a continuation of GoldBlock Party’s legacy and a new chapter focused on the future of African dance music culture globally.