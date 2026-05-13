Apinto Gyaasehene Endorses Engineers & Planners’ Takeover of Damang Mine

—Praises The Company For Bring A New Dimension To Large-Scale Mining.

The Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council in Tarkwa-Nsuaem of the Western Region, Nana Dr.Adarkwa Bediako III, has publicly endorsed the handover of the Damang Mine.

The concession, formerly operated by Gold Fields (Abosso Goldfields Limited), was transferred to Engineers and Planners (E&P), a company owned by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.T

he chief praised Gold Fields’ previous operations for positively impacting local livelihoods.

However, he noted that after the operating licence expired in April 2025, the government granted a one-year extension before the final transition.

Nana Dr. Adarkwa Bediako III expressed enthusiasm regarding the new operator, citing E&P’s strong track record as a Ghanaian-owned mining and construction firm founded in 1997.

He noted, “We are very excited that a Ghanaian-owned company has taken over Damang Goldfields Mine”.

The chief highlighted Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s commitment to community development, noting pledges to build an airport in the Damang community within six months, enhance road networks to Cape Coast, and construct sports facilities.

“This takeover by local indigenes is a new dimension to large-scale mining… it is time for us to be doing more,” the chief advised.

While praising the new direction, the traditional council acknowledged the need for the new operator to maintain the development initiatives established over the past 25 years.

The chief also acknowledged Gold Fields’ previous developments, including the $16.2 million T&A Stadium and the upgrading of the Tarkwa-Damang road.

The April 18, 2026, handover marks the end of Gold Fields’ 30-year operation at the site, with E&P officially assuming control.