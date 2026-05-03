Inside NAIMOS’ Daring Dawn Operation That Captured 49 Suspects

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustapha….

In the quiet pre dawn hours of 30 April 2026, a meticulously coordinated operation by the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) unfolded in Adiewoso, a community within the Ahanta West Municipality of Ghana’s Western Region. What began as a tactical response to a brazen armed ambush has now become a defining moment in Ghana’s intensifying fight against illegal mining.

At the centre of this decisive intervention stands the unwavering leadership of Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, whose strategic direction continues to anchor national efforts to safeguard Ghana’s natural resources. Working in close operational synergy is Colonel Dominic Buah, whose disciplined command and execution have reinforced NAIMOS as a formidable force against environmental and economic sabotage.

The operation was triggered by a dangerous escalation on 28 April 2026, when armed illegal miners launched a sustained ambush on NAIMOS operatives stationed in Nzema East. The attackers, wielding pump action weapons, opened fire on a taskforce vehicle, exposing the increasing boldness and militarization of illegal mining syndicates.

Despite the intensity of the assault, NAIMOS personnel executed a disciplined tactical withdrawal, sustaining no casualties a move widely praised by security analysts as a demonstration of professionalism under fire.

“This was not just an act of illegality it was an attack on the authority of the state,” a senior NAIMOS official disclosed.

“Our response was therefore calibrated, intelligence led, and uncompromising.”

Within 48 hours, intelligence gathering had mapped out key suspects and operational hideouts within the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) plantation enclave. Acting on credible intelligence, NAIMOS launched a cordon and search operation between 03:30 and 04:30 hours on 30 April.

The result: 114 individuals apprehended, thoroughly screened, and processed.

From this number:

* 49 suspects were positively identified as illegal miners

* 8 individuals were confirmed GREL workers and released

* 12 were students, also exonerated

* The remaining were cleared of wrongdoing

Among those arrested were three foreign nationals from Niger and Burkina Faso, underscoring the transnational dimension of illegal mining networks.

The operation yielded substantial recoveries:

* One pump-action firearm

* GH₵226,710 in cash, believed to be proceeds of illegal mining

* Suspected gold substances

* Quantities of illicit drugs and cigarettes linked to mining camps

Two vehicles a Toyota Raize and a Toyota Hilux were also implicated, with their owners now assisting ongoing investigations.

“Illegal mining is no longer a scattered activity it is organized, financed, and in some cases, armed,” noted an operations commander.

“But the state is equally organized—and far more resolute.”

The operation was executed with support from GREL management and the Agona Ahanta Police Command, ensuring accurate identification of legitimate workers and preventing wrongful arrests.

All cleared individuals were immediately released, reinforcing NAIMOS’ commitment to lawful, rights based enforcement.

The 49 suspects have since been handed over to the Agona Divisional Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

The Adiewoso operation reflects not only tactical excellence but also the strength of leadership guiding Ghana’s anti illegal mining agenda.

Under the stewardship of Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has intensified reforms, enforcement coordination, and accountability mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Colonel Dominic Buah’s operational leadership has transformed NAIMOS into a highly responsive and intelligence driven unit capable of confronting increasingly sophisticated threats.

“We are not merely reacting we are reclaiming control,” a senior official emphasized.

“Every operation sends a clear message: Ghana’s natural resources are not up for plunder.”

The events at Adiewoso serve as a stark reminder of the stakes involved in Ghana’s anti galamsey campaign. Illegal mining continues to threaten ecosystems, livelihoods, and national revenue streams.

Yet, as demonstrated, the state’s response is evolving becoming sharper, faster, and more decisive.

“No act of intimidation will deter us,” NAIMOS reiterated in a statement.

“We remain fully committed to protecting Ghana’s lands and ensuring that those who violate the law are brought to justice.”